Future NDC govt will prosecute persons who assaulted Nii Lante Vanderpuye - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says they will deal with persons who assaulted Odododiodoo MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye should they win power.
This the NDC says will happen should the police fail to arrest and prosecute those behind the act.
Nii Lante Vanduye has accused operatives of the National Security Secretariat of brutalising him.
Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi says the NDC will take on these persons should they win power.
"This is yet another incident of brutality on leading NDC members by NPP thugs. It has been one too many, the Ayawaso West Wuogon incident is still fresh in our minds, but these thugs have been emboldened to engage in more brutalities and atrocities against NDC members because they have been shielded. We are law-abiding citizens and have reported the matter to the police and expect the perpetrators to be brought to book but should they be left off the hook like what happened at Ayawaso, Banda they should know they won't be walking free forever and the day of reckoning is coming and they will answer for their crimes"
Narrating the incident Nii Lante Vanderpuye said, two operatives accompanied by 10 others attacked him in front of the James Town Police station.
He said he had gone to the police station to secure bail for a journalist who had been arrested while working for him.
Mr Vanderpuye told JoyNews that he had deployed the journalist to take pictures of some projects he had undertaken in his constituency but later learned he had been arrested.
He said upon hearing the news he was troubled so he headed to the police station to intervene.
The legislator claims that upon his arrival at the James Town Police Station, 12 persons from the National Security some of whom had guns by their sides approached him and hit him in the chest.
They asked him to leave the area and proceeded to land slaps and punches on his face.
Mr Vanderpuye said it took the intervention of the police to stop the operatives from further assaulting him.
Police have already launched an investigation into the matter.