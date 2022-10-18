Give my daddy Mahama one more chance – Shatta Wale to Ghanaians

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale is urging Ghanaians to give ex-President John Dramani Mahama another chance to govern the country.
Even before the ex-President will openly declare his intention to contest for the NDC flagbearer race, the musician has already endorsed him.
He stated that Shatta the NDC government is the best administration to propel the development of the creative arts industry.
According to him, the Mahama - led government has been a fiscal factor in his career. The 'Mahama Paper' hitmaker claims the ex-President have contributed on several occasions to his career as a musician.
“Mahama, when he was in power, was doing everything for every youth to survive. I was getting opportunities from the presidency. For instance, the ex-Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, was giving me stuff as an artiste. He respected me as an artiste. I believe he was only dealing with me.”
He also made mention of others artistes like the VIP as one of the several artistes who had benefitted from the generosity of the Mahama-led government.
He said such opportunities have totally dwindled down since the change of government.
“You know Mahama is my dad. And the way people are complaining, at least we should give Mahama one more chance again.
“I was doing a Back-to-School project. Which was my project. You know, anytime I go to the villages to give exercise books and stuff like that. And I spoke to one of them in (past) government and took me to the others. Before we realized they were supporting the project… We are not getting that from this current government,” he said.