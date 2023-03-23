I'm here to restore hope, pride in Ghanaians - Duffuor after filing NDC forms

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor is the latest to file his nomination to join the race for the May 13 election.
He submitted his forms on Thursday, March 23 at the party's headquarters in Accra after his opponents John Mahama, former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, and businessman Ernest Kwaku Krobeah filed theirs this week.
Speaking after officially joining the NDC presidential race, the former Finance Minister said 'there are tears in the eyes of Ghana due to how badly the economy has been managed by the ruling government.
He believes he is the right man to lead the nation, 'restore hope and national pride in Ghanaians and putting our economy back."
According to the aspirant, he is committed to serving the party and the nation.
“I commit myself to serve the NDC and Ghana in making sure that we restore hope and national pride in Ghanaians and putting our economy back, not only on recovery, but also prosperity. It is doable because we have done that before. NDC will do it again. There are tears in the eyes of Ghanaians and pain in the heart of Ghanaians because of how our economy has been mismanaged.”