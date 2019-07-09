I'm not a liar, I'll fulfil all my promises - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that he is focused on fulfilling all his campaign promises before the 2020 general elections.
The President speaking to the Ghanaian community resident in France on July 8, 2019, said his government has fulfilled most of their promises in their two-and-a-half years in office and is bent all doing more before the 2020 general elections.
“We are 2½ years into a 4-year mandate, and what I continue to insist and tell the people of Ghana is that by the end of my mandate, they will see that I came to tell them the truth about what I wanted to do. I didn’t come to deceive anybody,”
He continued, “I know that my opponents will be saying something else but that is their right. God willing, on the 7th December 2020, the day of accountability, we will know who is telling the truth”.
The President also commented on Ghana been chosen as the host of the upcoming Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Describing the AfCFTA as “one of the most important things that the AU has done”, the President explained that Ghanaians who have been resident in France for some time can appreciate the significance of what was achieved at the 12th AU Extraordinary Summit held in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on Sunday, 7th July 2019.
“Maybe, some of the greybeards can remember 30 years ago, at the beginning of the common market, what France was like, and what it is like today… There is no doubt about the massive impact that the European Union has had on the lives of European people, in terms of increasing their economic circumstances, and we believe that the African Continental Free Trade Area is going to do the same for us,” he explained.
President Akufo-Addo was confident that the AfCFTA will “give us the opportunity to bring the 1.2 billion people on our continent into active play in developing our continent. We have to find a way of developing our continent ourselves. We can’t continue to depend on foreigners to develop our continent for us.”