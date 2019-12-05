If current trend continues, we could win 2020 elections with 53% of votes - NDC's Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams a former deputy general secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has predicted that his party could win the 2020 general elections with 53% of the votes.
This he says will be possible “if the current trend continues”.
Speaking on Starr Chat on December 4, 2019, he said the internal projections and polls suggest they are in pole position to clinch power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
“The NDC is winning the elections and we know that for a fact. They used beautiful lies to capture power and the people have seen through them. We have been conducting our polls and everything shows Ghanaians want the NDC back.
” I know we are winning, If the current trend continues we could win with as much as 53% of the votes. Ghanaians need Mahama back to rescue this nation”
He noted the road projects that are to be done by the government next year were projects that should have been completed in 2017.
” All the roads they are going to do next year were projects that should have been completed since 2017 if they had not stopped them. They stopped them and delayed only to come and say next year is year of roads”.
In 2016, President Akufo-Addo polled 5,716,026 which represented 53.9% with NDC's John Mahama polling 4,713,277 which was 44.4%.