Joycelyn Tetteh Joins Muslims in North Dayi to Celebrate Eid-ud-Fitr

Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, joined the Muslim community in the District to celebrate Eid Fitr.
The lawmaker joined the Muslims to say the morning prayer to commence the celebration.
The prayer was led by Imam Omaru. He prayed for Ghana, North Dayi and the entire Muslim community who went through thirty days of fasting and prayer.
The Imam admonished all Muslims in the constituency to emulate the teachings of the Qur'an.
The Muslims were also grateful to God and the MP for her contribution towards the establishment of the only mosque in the North Dayi District.
She prayed that the establishment of the Muslim community in the district would bring peace and unity to the district.
She pledged her unflinching support for the Muslims and the Islamic religion in the North Dayi constituency.
She used the opportunity to support the Muslim community with bags of rice, minerals, bottled and bags of water, and other items necessary to promote Islamic worship.
The entire Muslim community was thankful to Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh for the kind gesture and her show of love to them especially during this festive occasion.
Joycelyn Tetteh was accompanied by the constituency secretary Honourable Daniel Koto, constituency Youth organizer Hon. Wise Anyormi, and some other constituency and branch executives.