Kwabena Duffuor files NDC nomination form Thursday

National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring Presidential Candidate Dr Kwabena Duffuor will on Thursday file his nomination to contest the May 13, 2023 primaries.
A statement signed by the spokesperson for Dr Duffour, Antonio Edem Asinyo, noted that the former Finance Minister will file his nomination, at 11 am at the party’s headquarters in Accra.
READ ALSO: Mahama to file nomination form Tuesday
“The change in date from Wednesday to Thursday is in response to a request from the National Executive of the party to reschedule, due to the party's True State of the Nation Address to be delivered by the Chairman, Johnson Aseidu Nketia today, Monday, at the UPSA Auditorium at 2pm,” the statement revealed.
It added that, Duffuor’s Campaign team “will be present at the presentation” and entreated all “party faithful to attend.”
Meanwhile, the NDC is set to deliver what it refers to as the true state of the nation address, today, Monday, 20 March 2023, at the UPSA Auditorium at 2:00 pm.