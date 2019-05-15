''Lies, inaccuracies should not be the hallmark of political leaders''- Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has admonished political leaders to be truthful to Ghanaians and desist from lies, inaccuracies and misrepresentations.
He made this known while addressing a gathering at a durbar in his honour at Jasikan on May 14, 2019, at the start of his two-day tour of the Oti Region.
According to the President: “Lies, inaccuracies and misrepresentations should not be the hallmark of political leaders.''
At the durbar, President Akufo-Addo recounted how, in 2016, he said he was yet to see the so-called “unprecedented infrastructural projects” touted by his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.
“I stated, at the time, that, wherever I have been to, I never saw these so-called unprecedented infrastructural projects he (Mahama) claimed he had done. He responded by telling me that I was asleep, the reason why I hadn’t seen these projects.''
“However, there has not been a single durbar across the country where I have been where the issue of the poor road network has been raised by the Chiefs and people,” the President said.
He further indicated that:'' I will not say I have done the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso road when, indeed, it has not been constructed. I will never say such a thing.''
Also, at the durbar, he said $45 million had been earmarked, under the Phase One projects of the $2 billion Government of Ghana-Sinohydro Master Project Agreement, for the construction of the Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu road.
Work on the 54-kilometre Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road will commence from July, this year, President Akufo-Addo assures people of Oti Region.
President Akufo-Addo again assured residents of Jasikan that they would not lack in development following the creation of the Oti Region.
“We are going to make sure that there is an even spread of infrastructural facilities in the region. Every part of Oti will have their fair share of infrastructural development,” he said.
As part of his tour, President Akufo-Addo also cut the sod for the construction of the 12km Kpassa to Mama Akura road; and also the construction of a classroom and dormitory block at the Nkwanta Senior High School.
