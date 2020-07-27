Mahama has respected women by appointing me as running mate - Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has praised John Mahama for her appointment.
Speaking at her outdooring, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang praised the NDC flagbearer and said he has respected women by appointing her.
The event took place at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.
She said this singular act will go a long way to impact and change the face of politics in Ghana.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also said women in Ghana will forever be grateful to John Mahama.
"Your Excellency John Mahama, your singular decision to select me as your running mate has generated a whole web of responses and debates. But importantly, it is a new focal point for girls and women; you have respected women; the women of Ghana will not forget; the youth will remember; generations to come will commit your decision to memory and make it a reference point; we will partner with our men and youth, as we have always done, and work hard to achieve peace in our land, because that is the best way to respond to this high recognition."
"My Boss JM, by your choice, you have turned the struggles of so many women who have come before this moment into a probability. We- men, women, our youth and children- we all have a chance to finally make real our dreams of serving this country at high levels, of removing doubts and proving once again that we are capable.
She expressed gratitude to Mahama and the leadership of the NDC and promised she will be a team player to see the party clinch power come 2020.
"We are all aware that this is the first time in our history that a major party has nominated a woman on its ticket to become Vice President. I assure the leadership and rank and file of the party that I come to this position with the mindset of a team player. I belong to you all and will always count on your support and guidance."
About Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, was born on November 22, 1951, at Cape Coast in the Central Region but hails from Komenda.
She attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School at Koforidua and Aburi Presbyterian Girls’ School.
She had her secondary education at the Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971 where she was the School Prefect in her final year.
Prof. Opoku-Agyeman has a Diplome Superiere D’Etudes Francaises from the University of Dakar, Senegal in 1976 and B. A.(Hons) with a Diploma in Education at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 and obtained her Masters and Doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto, Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.
She taught and worked at the University of Cape Coast from 1986 and held various academic positions including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and the Founding Dean of School of Graduate Studies and Research.
Prof. Opoku-Agyeman in 1997 held the position of Academic Director of the School for International Training in the History and Cultures of the African Diaspora.
She chaired over 20 Boards and Committees including the Council of the University College of Education, Winneba 1998-2002; Joint Co-coordinator of the Specialist Programme in English Language and Ghanaian Culture for Japan Overseas Co-operation Volunteers 1991-1993.