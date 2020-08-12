Minors and foreigners in voters register will be removed before elections - Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa has assured that minors and foreigners who participated in the recently held voters registration exercise will be removed from the register before election 2020.
Ms Mensa says the EC will act swiftly on all challenge processes that have been initiated at all district offices.
Ms Mensa at a press briefing on August 12, 2020, assured the EC is on course to deliver a credible election with a register comprising only Ghanaians and those eligible.
“We are aware that a number of minors have found their way on to the register and we are confident that the challenge process initiated at all districts throughout the country will help deal with this illegality and rid the register of those who do not deserve to be there,” she said.
The compilation of a new voters’ register, which was met with strife opposition from various civil society organizations and stakeholders was characterized by a handful of violence by supporters of the two major parties in the country.
Among other allegations, members of these political parties had accused each other of aiding minors and foreigners to partake in the exercise.
There has been mixed reaction after the compilation exercise. The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has expressed worry about the violence that characterised the exercise.
The CDD says this has the potential of derailing the country’s democratic gains.
Ahead of the 2020 general elections, CDD is warning that those violent acts such as shooting, stabbing and burning of properties if not checked and dealt with could be transferred into the general elections.
Security analyst Col Festus Aboagye says he is not hopeful that Ghana will have a peaceful election due to the violence that marred the voters registration exercise.
“My personal view is that I am not hopeful, if December 7 was going to be incident-free we should have used the registration process as rehearsals but it showed we are prepared to use violence of any form to achieve personal parochial interest”.
The EC also disclosed that so far 16.9 million persons have been registered for the December polls.