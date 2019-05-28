MPs resume sitting today

Members of Parliament, MPs are expected to resume work today May 28 after a few weeks on recess.
The Seventh Parliament is currently in its third session.
The Speaker of Parliament recalled MPs for an emergency meeting in April 2019, to consider the Companies Bill and the controversial Amendment to the AGM petroleum deal.
Parliament in the upcoming meeting is expected to consider and pass the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill amongst others.
The Minority has also indicated that it will haul the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Appeatu before the House over the three kidnapped Takoradi girls, and as well as the Director of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye over the recent shutdown of some radio stations.
The two issues have been very topical in the country dominating many media discussions. On the closure of some FM stations in the country, the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu insists that the Authority needs to provide detailed information on the state of all radio stations in the country.
Bills expected to be presented to the House for consideration during the sitting include;
• Ghana Technology University College Bill, 2019
• Public-Private Partnership Bill, 2019
• Consumer Protection Bill, 2019
• National Research Fund Bill, 2019
• Affirmative Action Bill, 2019
• National Road Safety Bill, 2019
• Creative Arts Bill, 2019
Twenty-Two (22) Bills are currently before some Committees. These include;
• Vigilantism and Related Offences 2019
• Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019
• Legal Profession(Amendment) Bill, 2018
• Interstate Succession Bill, 2018
• Ghana Cocoa Board (Amendment) Bil,2017
• Ghana Book Development Agency Bill, 2018
READ ALSO :
- Haruna Iddrisu to drag NCA to Parliament for questioning on Radio Gold, Radio XYZ closure
- Parliament approves tax waiver for 1D1F
For more Ghana News visit primenewsghana.com