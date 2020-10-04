Nana 'Oofeetso' you need 4 more to do more - Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has endorsed President Akufo-Addo for the December polls.
At a durbar held in honour of the President on Friday, October 2, 2020, on the second day of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, the respected chief noted that the President has demonstrated that he is, indeed, “a President for all Ghanaians”.
According to the Okyenhene, “all of his (President Akufo-Addo) policies have affected every part of Ghana, and have been of immense benefit to every Ghanaian. This is because he has an ancestry where greed and the love of money is eschewed. Service to the Ghanaian people is what he, President Akufo-Addo, is all about.”
He, therefore, said Okyeman is solidly united behind the President Akufo-Addo.
"The Asantehene said the last time that Asanteman will remember your works. Nana we say continue your works for another four years, we gave Ghana to you and you looked after it well, anyone from Okyeman must vote for Nana. Someone did a song in Ga and said "Ok3 oba fe, aka ony3 o fe", Nana Oofeetso which translates (You said you will do it they said you can't do it, Nana you have overdone it'
Oofeetso is Ga phrase which can be translated as “you are overdoing it” and it is the title of a song by rapper Sarkodie.
On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Okyenhene and Okyeman for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation.
He told the gathering that “my Government did not come to do lazy work. All aspects of our national life have benefitted from our policies, be they in health, roads, industrialization, or agriculture. My Government has worked for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”
“I have proven that I did not come to lie to Ghanaians, but to work for the progress and development of Ghana and for all Ghanaians. I am asking the people of Ghana to assess me on the basis of my record, and, if they were satisfied with it, they should give me an opportunity to do more for them by voting for me”.
The President told the gathering further that “I am a man of my word. I did not come to deceive to anyone, and that is what has given me the courage to seek your support in the upcoming elections. This is what will strengthen me to consolidate the gains chalked in my first term.”