NDC demands live telecast of new Voters' Register meeting between Eminent Advisory Committee, EC and IPAC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants a live telecast of the meeting between the Eminent Advisory Committee, the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and the Electoral Commission over the compilation of the new Voters' Register.
The three bodies will today hold a crucial meeting over the decision to compile a New Voter's register.
Joshua Akamba who is the National Organizer of the NDC says their position on the New Voters' register remains unchanged and it will be best if the meeting today is telecast live for Ghanaians to see.
"I wish it will be telecast for the whole nation to see what is happening in there because it is an issue of national interest"
On January 15, the 21-member Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) called on all political parties and other stakeholders to remain calm urging the EC to further engage on plans to compile a new register for the 2020 polls.
The EC on January 24, released a statement and portions read: "The meeting will seek to engage with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee on the Electoral Commission's plan to compile a new Voters' Register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections".
The Electoral Commission has had to deal with firm opposition ever since the decision to compile a new Voters' Register surfaced.
Even though there are calls by these opposition parties to rescind this decision, the EC says the compilation of the voters' register will begin in April.