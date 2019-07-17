NDC flagbearer Mahama to tour new Ahafo Region

NDC flagbearer John Mahama will on Friday, July 19, 2019, begin a two-day tour of the Ahafo Region.
Mahama who will lead the NDC into the next general election is expected to visit a total of six constituencies (Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi South, Asutifi North, Tano North and Tano South).
He will, as part of the tour, pay a courtesy call on some traditional councils and address mini-rallies to interact with people of the region.
Mahama is currently in the Western North Region on a similar visit.
Former President Mahama wants to come for a second term and is determined to wrestle power from the hands of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The 2020 general elections according to many will be a keenly contested one. Mahama is yet to select a vice after winning the flagbearer race earlier this year.
He recently held a meeting with the leadership of the Electoral Commission. He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a level playing field in the 2020 general elections.
He praised the EC boss for her immense contribution towards the growth of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), which had helped to advance democracy in the country.
READ ALSO: