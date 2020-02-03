There will be a constitutional crisis if EC compiles new Voters' Register - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia says there will be a constitutional crisis if the Electoral Commission goes ahead to compile a new voter's register.
He said the EC will only be able to compile a new voters' register by November 8, just a month before the general elections and he says without a certified register all other processes including the filing of nominations can't happen.
He spoke after a forum by the Inter-Party Resistance against the new Voter's Register.
"The election date is fixed by the constitution so if the election can't happen on that said date then you have run the country into constitutional crisis because the term of the President is fixed and beyond January there is nothing anyone can do, even if the voter's register is done before November 8, it will be too late for the rest of the processes".
Ever since the EC revealed its decision to compile a new Voters' Register it has been met by fierce resistance from some opposition political parties.
There was an emergency meeting between Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Eminent Advisory Committee and Electoral Commission last week concerning the New Voters' Register.
The meeting ended inconclusively but the EC released a statement to give some details of what transpired.
According to the statement signed by the EC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the position is based on the observation that though a majority of IPAC members agreed on the need for a new voter management solution, some urged the EC to put in place measures to ensure data security and integrity.
After the meeting, General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his side is generally satisfied with the meeting.
He also noted that the Advisory Committee will officially offer advice to the Commission.