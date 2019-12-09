NDC popularity maintained, NPP decreases by 15% - Afrobarometer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has maintained its popularity rate over the last two years while the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dwindled in support by as much as 15% according to the latest Afrobarometer.
“Compared to 2017, the proportion of respondents who said they would vote for the NPP has dwindled by 15 percentage points from 49% to 34% while the share who said they would vote for the NDC has remained unchanged 22%.
“These findings suggest that a large chunk of the electorate is still waiting to be convinced, during the year remaining before Ghana’s 2020 presidential election, to vote for a specific candidate – or even to vote at all,” the report said.
The report also noted many Ghanaians are indecisive about voting in next years elections.
Other findings.
Youth were twice as likely as older citizens to say they would not vote (14% of those aged 18-35 vs. 7% of those aged 56 and above), as were urban residents (15%) compared to rural residents (7%).
The proclivity to sit out the election was also considerably stronger among the highly educated (17% of those with post-secondary education) and relatively well-off citizens (13% among those experiencing no lived poverty) compared to the less educated (6% of those with no formal education) and poor citizens (4% among those
experiencing high lived poverty).