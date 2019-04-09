NDC wants gov't to publish Emile Short Commission report

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants President Akufo-Addo to publish the full report of the Emile Short Commission of Enquiry.
The NDC in a press release on Monday, April 8, 2019, said since March 15, when the Commission submitted its report, the President, “for some unknown reason, is sitting on the said report.”
The Emile Short Commission of Enquiry was set up by President Akufo-Addo to probe the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019.
The NDC says the feet dragging to make the findings of the commission public “is a blatant disregard for the principles of transparency and accountability that the President swore to uphold.”
The NDC said, although it boycotted the proceedings of the Short Commission, it believes that “the Ayawaso West Wuogon issue is a matter of intense national and international interest and that the people of Ghana deserve to know the findings and recommendation of the Commission.”
The statement signed by the National Communicator Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said they are pressing for the reports to be published because till date, the perpetrators of the violence at the bye-election who were captured live on videos, are still walking free.
“What is even more disturbing is that we still do not know the status of the police investigation into the said matter, despite assurances to the country,” he added.
Meanwhile, the NDC and the NPP will today meet to begin a dialogue on ways to disband political vigilantism.
