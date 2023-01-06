Akufo-Addo accepts Alan Kyerematen's resignation as Trade Minister

President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.
This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.
The President in the statement 'wished him well in his future endeavours'. Alan Kyerematen on Thursday, January 5 informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.
READ ALSO: Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister - Reports
Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made.
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.”
“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.”
“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”