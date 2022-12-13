Pablo blasts 'hypocrites' NDC critics of Kwabena Duffour

National Youth Organizer elect of the opposition National Democratic Congress George Opare Addo aka Pablo has descended on some members of the party following their constant attack on Dr. Kwabena Duffour.
Pablo who over the weekend beat competition from Ernest Brogya Genfi to emerge as National Youth Organiser of the NDC is accusing some of the party members of hypocrisy as they 'secretly' go to the 'great man' for financial assistance despite the insults they rain on him.
According to him, he sees nothing wrong with also going to the former defunct Unibank founder for cash.
Speaking on Power FM, he confirmed his affiliation with Duffour.
He went on to allege that Sammy Gyamfi 'goes to him for money.'
“Some of the people who insult the man secretly go to him for money. I will mention names today if you allow me. Sometimes I am in his house and they come there. Dr. Duffour is a great man and a key NDC figure who was Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana so there’s nothing wrong to be with him. But they insult him and go to him for money”, Opare Addo said.
“That small boy at Airport Hills goes to him for money… I have evidence” he added making reference to Sammy Gyamfi.
Despite saying he is associated with Duffour, Pablo stated that he will be supporting former President John Mahama to lead the party for the 2024 election, but the latter is yet to officially declare that intention to contest the flagbearership race.
“My family has known and is associated with the Duffour family for a long time. We have done businesses together and I am not shy to say I go there. Is he not a member of the NDC? Doesn’t the party go to him for funding? I have gone to him for money in 2016 before to prosecute the campaign in Ashanti Region. So what is wrong if I am associated with him?…. But when it comes to the flagbearership, I have said it over and over again that this time is for John Mahama. He is the one we are going with” he explained.
Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor last month declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership race when nominations open.
He believes he is the right man to lead NDC and subsequently deliver Ghanaians from the current curries.
Dr Duffuor served as Minister of Finance under the late President John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 and later under President John Mahama to 2013.
There are indications former President John Mahama will seek to lead NDC again for the election 2024 but he is yet to officially declare that intention.