Parliament vets Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is expected to begin the vetting of Ministers and Deputy Ministers recently nominated by President Akufo-Addo today, February 20, 2023.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, announced that the president has nominated new Ministers and Deputies to some ministries.
The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond was nominated to replace Alan Kyeremanteng as the Minister for Trade and Industry.
Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah also announced as Mr. Hammond’s deputy.
The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also designated for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.
Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
In addition, Member of Parliament for Karaga Mohammed Amin Adam, currently the deputy Minister for Energy, is being moved to serve as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.
Akwapim South MP Osei Bonsu Amoah has been elevated as Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry.