Photos: Prez. Akufo-Addo continues tour as he visits Assin Breku

President Akufo-Addo as part of his working tour visited Assin Breku in the Central Region on July 26, 2019.
President Akufo-Addo resumed his regional tours on Tuesday and has already toured the Western Region and started that of Central Region on Thursday.
The tour begun after the President ended his one-week annual leave.
The President before this week had toured seven regions, including the Eastern, Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savanna and Oti regions.
The President’s itinerary in the Central Region include a sod-cutting event for the construction of a fish landing beach at Moree, as well as a durbar with the chiefs and the people.
