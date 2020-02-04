Photos: ‘Wɔkpɛnɛɛ’ demo against new voters' register staged

The Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register have staged their third demonstration to protest the compilation of a new voters’ register ahead of the upcoming general elections.
Today’s demonstration is captioned Wɔkpɛnɛɛ, meaning, we will not agree.
The group had suspended its demonstration but rescinded the decision after the EC announced a date for the compilation of the new voters’ register despite a planned meeting with the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee.
The group also accused the Commission of not being open enough with modalities for the new voter register despite calls for dialogue by its Eminent Advisory Committee.
The EC plans to abandon its current biometric verification system and procure a new one that has facial recognition technology.
The commission wants to do away with all forms of manual verification of voters.
As part of this, it also plans to compile a new voters’ register which has been assigned a budget of GHS 390 million.
The EC has announced April 18, 2020, as the date to begin compiling the new register.
A provisional version of the register is expected to be ready in June 2020.