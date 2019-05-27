Prez. Akufo-Addo jets off to R20 Austrian World Summit

President Akufo-Addo has departed Ghana to attend the R20 Austrian World Summit in Vienna.
The R20 World Summit is an initiative which is helping regions, countries and cities to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and meet the global climate protection targets outlined in the Paris Agreement.
A statement from the Jubilee House on Sunday May 26, 2019 said President Akufo-Addo, who is attending the summit in his capacity as co-Chair of the UN Secretary General’s Group of Eminent Advocates on the 2030 SDGs, would participate in the high-level panel discussion on the need for leadership to take responsibility in the global process on sustainable development and international co-operation.
President Akufo-Addo while in Austria will hold bilateral talks with President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria and the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz.
He will also hold talks with the President of Hungary, János Ader, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva.
He is also expected to meet members of the Ghanaian community resident in Austria.
President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.
The President is expected to return to Ghana on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
