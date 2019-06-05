VIDEO: Gender activist heckles Prez. Akufo-Addo in Canada

Gender activist Dr Alaa Murabit who is UN’s High Commissioner on Health Employment and Economics at the Women Deliver Conference in Canada seems not too pleased with President Akufo-Addo’s submission on women empowerment in Ghana as she heckled the president on several occasions.
The President speaking at the Conference said despite Ghana's population have a greater number of women not much political action had been witnessed in their push for greater inclusion in Ghana’s political administration.
“We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions.
“We are talking about decisions, not wishes and hopes, we are talking about decisions that are going to make the difference,” President Akufo-Addo added.
He said under his leadership for the past two and half years, the women component of his administration was about 30%, a figure he believed can be improved but that would depend more broadly on sustained women activism
One of the female panellists, Dr Alaa Murabit, the UN’s High Commissioner on Health Employment and Economic Growth, appeared ruffled by the president’s position and could be seen interrupting the president spontaneously.
She charged the president to “open the door” to women in Ghana whom she believed are qualified and empowered enough to participate prominently in his government.
President Akufo-Addo, branded gender champion in Africa was the first to appoint a female Chief of Staff in government.
