We can't rely on NIA for compilation of new voters' register - EC to PPP

The Electoral Commission, (EC) says it cannot rely on the database of the National Identification Authority (NIA) in their quest to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections.
The EC's position is in reaction to the Progressive People's Party, PPP's statement that the EC cannot compile a new register without the public first obtaining their Ghana card which is been issued by the NIA.
The EC said the NIA has no timelines in its data compilation exercise making it impossible for the EC to resort to their system since they have timelines to their work.
Speaking on Starr FM today, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said: “We have times lines and we want to do with our timelines. The NIA has no timelines and so we cannot work with their system. Later when they are done with their process then we can use their data.”
However, the EC intends to spend GH440million on the compilation of the voters' register and has been approved by Parliament.
PPP on new voters' register
The PPP in their statement said that they are also gravely disappointed at the news that the Parliament of Ghana approved the budget for the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voter register for the 2020 elections.
The PPP added that they believe the compilation of a new voters register is needless and a waste of the country's resources.
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress, NDC together with other opposition political parties have scheduled this Saturday, January 11 to stage a protest against the compilation of the new voters' register for the 2020 elections.
The parties said the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will ''amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources''.