Prime News Ghana

We've snatched 36 NPP seats- NDC

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
The National Democratic Congress, NDC says they have flipped 36 NPP seats in the December 7 polls.

In a press conference addressed by the Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, he said the seats include;

 

Greater Accra

He named those constituencies as Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Tema East, Adentan, Madina, Ablekuma Central and Okaikoi North in the Greater Accra Region.

Eastern Region

Upper Manya, Akwatia and Ayensuano

Western Region

Amenfi East, Prestea Huni Valley, Jomoro and Evalue Gwira

Bono East

Nkoranza South, Nkoranza North, Techiman North and Techiman South

Western North

Sefwi Wiawso

Central Region

Ekumfi, Upper Denkyira West, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK), Twifo Atimokwa, Esikuma Odoben Brakwa and Gomoa West

Bono

Jaman North, Dormaa West, Jaman South ad Wenchi

Ahafo

Tano South

The collation is still ongoing.