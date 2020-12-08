We've snatched 36 NPP seats- NDC

The National Democratic Congress, NDC says they have flipped 36 NPP seats in the December 7 polls.
In a press conference addressed by the Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, he said the seats include;
Greater Accra
He named those constituencies as Krowor, Ledzokuku, La Dadekotopon, Tema East, Adentan, Madina, Ablekuma Central and Okaikoi North in the Greater Accra Region.
Eastern Region
Upper Manya, Akwatia and Ayensuano
Western Region
Amenfi East, Prestea Huni Valley, Jomoro and Evalue Gwira
Bono East
Nkoranza South, Nkoranza North, Techiman North and Techiman South
Western North
Sefwi Wiawso
Central Region
Ekumfi, Upper Denkyira West, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK), Twifo Atimokwa, Esikuma Odoben Brakwa and Gomoa West
Bono
Jaman North, Dormaa West, Jaman South ad Wenchi
Ahafo
Tano South
The collation is still ongoing.