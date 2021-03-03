Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams charged on two counts

Aduana Stars player Farouk Adams has been charged on two counts by the Bono Region police after he crushed a police officer to death.
Adams allegedly hit and killed a police officer in a car accident on Monday.
The incident happened around 19:00GMT on Monday on the Asuotiano – Asuhyiae road, but the player was apprehended on Tuesday, following police investigations.
Farouk Adams was apprehended by the police on Tuesday through the testimony of two local informants.
The victim, Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko was riding a motorbike when an unknown vehicle knocked him down and absconded.
Divisional Commander of Dormaa Ahenkro police, C/Supt. Anthony Appiah in an interview said.
“We had an incident, a police man who was on duty was sent to town while he was driving in a motorbike and an unknown vehicle knocked him down and absconded he told 3Sports.
Farouk Adams has played in 10 of Aduana’s league games this season.