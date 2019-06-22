AFCON 2019: DR Congo lock horns with Uganda as they kick off campaign

The Leopards of DR Congo lock horns with the Cranes of Uganda as both sides kick off their Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 campaign on Saturday (22 June 2019) at 16:30 local time (14:30 GMT) at Cairo International Stadium in the final match of Group A match day one.
Both teams aim for a positive start as they are looking forward to reaching the knockout stages.
DR Congo, two time champions (1986 and 1974) in their previous 18 appearances are hoping to do better than their quarter finals finish in 2017.
Head Coach Florent Ibenge depends on a mixture of young and experienced players led by veteran Tresor Mputu, Captain Youssouf Mulumbu and forward Yannick Bolasie.
Meanwhile Uganda, runners-up in 1978 are competing for the second successive time and seventh overall in their history. Led by Frenchman Sebastian Desabre, the Cranes are depending on some experienced players led by goalkeeper and Captain Denis Onyango.