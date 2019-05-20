AFCON 2019: Ghana can end trophy drought with T.B Joshua's help - Richard Kingson

Black Stars goalkeepers trainer, Richard 'Olele' Kingson has stated that renowned Prophet T.B Joshua can help the team end their 37years trophy drought.

Four-time winners, Ghana will be going in search for her lost glory as they bid to clinch the AFCON trophy for the 5th time having last won it in 1982.

Ghana will kickstart her campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.

The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.

However, Kingson says just as the reverend Minister helped his native country to lift the 2013 edition of AFCON trophy a few years ago, he could do same for Ghana if contacted.

''If the nation wants us to seek his help, I am ready to lead us meet him so he prays for us. I am confident he can and will help us win because he has helped others like Nigeria in 2013," Richard Olele Kingson told Oyerepa 100.7FM "Ogenyi Onazi is one of his sons he is a pianist at the synagogue church so consulted him to help them. "I have talked to him to help us that was before the qualifiers and so if a delegation from Ghana go to meet him, it will not be out of place because he can help."

Head coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name a provisional 30 man squad this week with the team set to play two friendly games during their three-week pre-tournament camp in Dubai.

READ ALSO: