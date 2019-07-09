AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah unhappy with referee, calls for VAR in AFCON

Black Stars boss Kwesi Appiah has called for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to the Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) after watching his team lose 5-4 on penalties on Monday night.
The Black Stars head coach blamed his outfit exit on officiating after having a goal disallowed in the first department of the game, he insisted, the goal would have stood had VAR been applied.
"Expectations were high. We really worked hard and put in our best. Unfortunately penalties can go either way and also Tunisia is a strong team," Kwesi Appiah told reporters after the match.
"I think there should be VAR in African football. If there was VAR today the results could have changed. The goal scored would have been allowed."
"I think he Victor Gomez should go and watch the video again and judge it for himself. It was really bad," he ended.
The defeats mean Ghana's wait for her fifth AFCON trophy continues and they must prepare for the next tournament, AFCON 2021 to be hosted by Cameroon.
READ ALSO: