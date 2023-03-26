AFCON 2023Q: Nicholas Opoku joins Black Stars in Luanda for Angola clash

Nicholas Opoku has joined the Black Stars in Luanda for the Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash against Angola on Monday.
The Amiens defender has been drafted in to provide options for Coach Chris Hughton following the absence of Salisu Mohammed and Alexander Djiku. The two defenders who have been key members of the Ghana squad in recent times were left out of the travelling party due to injuries.
Nicholas made his Black Stars debut in July 2017, and has gone on to play for Ghana 13 times and scored one goal. He is expected to provide competition for Joseph Aidoo and Daniel Amartey who are the only recognized central defenders in the team.
The former Berekum Chelsea played stayed on the sidelines for close to one season after rupturing his cruciate ligaments in 2021 just one month after the commencement of the 2021-22 season.
The game which is scheduled for 17H00 kick off will be played at 11 November stadium in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Meanwhile, Egyptian referee Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour will take charge of the game.
The 37-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Ahmed Tawfik Teleb Ali (Assistant 1), Hany Abdelfattah Mahmoud Elsnadidy (Assistant II) and Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein (Fourth Official).
Johannes Jakob Vries from Namibia is the Match Commissioner while Celestin Ntagungira from Rwanda is the Referee Assessor for the day.