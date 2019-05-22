Afriyie Acquah makes Seria A Team of the week

Ghanaian international midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has been named in WhoScored.com’s Serie A Team of the Week.

The Empoli midfielder who the weekend put in an exceptional performance for his side in the penultimate game of the Italian Seria A against former club Torino.

The 28-year-old broke the virginity of the game with a well-placed finish in the 27-minute mark as his outfit went on to thrash Torino by 4-1.

The victory ensured Empoli leapfrog Genoa to move out of the relegation zone with a point above them with the final matches to be played this weekend.

He scored 8.01 rating in the best-rated XI of the week.

Acquah will be hoping his performances in Seria A his season has caught the attention of Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah as he prepares to name his squad for the upcoming AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

