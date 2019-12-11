Alhaji Akambi backs Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore to remain in office

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak Alhaji Akambi says his outfit is pleased with its CEO Frederick Moore despite calls by a section of the for his resignation.
Frederick Moore has been in the news in recent weeks as the National Chapters Committee said he should step down as he is not fit for the job.
The Chapters among other reasons said they are not happy with the patronage of the new Umbro kit as it is difficult for fans to buy due to proximity.
However, Alhaji Akambi noted that Moore is on the right track in restoring the club's image.
“If we are not satisfied with him, definitely we would have taken a decision on him long ago.”
“He is doing very well leading the club and we are satisfied. If he was not doing well, we would have shown him the exit'' he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.
Hearts of Oak have intensified training ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League 2019/2020 season. The club last week played a preseason friendly against Etoile Filante in Togo in which they beat them 1-0 courtesy Michelle Sarporg strike.
The 1911 club will be locking horns with their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the replay of the 2019 President's Cup on Sunday, December 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.