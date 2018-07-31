Huddersfield Town keeping tabs on Christian Atsu

English Premier League side Huddersfield Town are closely monitoring the situation of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu at Newcastle United.

The English Premier League side fought hard to escape relegation last season, ending the season with 37 points on the 17th position and therefore will want to add Christian Atsu to boost their survival chances this season.

Newcastle are considering offloading Christian Atsu following the imminent arrival of Belgium international Anthony Limbombe.

Christian Atsu started the 2017/18 season brightly for Newcastle United but injuries have plighted the season of the Ghanaian international.

The 26-year-old lost his starting spot during the second part of the season due to his injuries and the performance of Brazilian winger Kenedy from Chelsea who scored 2 goals in 13 games, thus, helping the Magpies avoid relegation.

According to reports, Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is monitoring the situation of the Ghanaian international and will swoop for his services in the ongoing transfer window.

The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Newcastle United. However, David Wagner is eager to bring the Ghanaian winger to boost the wing positions.

