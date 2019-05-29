Andre Ayew confirms Fenerbache departure

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has confirmed his end of season long loan with Turkish side Fenerbache.
The Yellow Canaries signed Ayew on a one-year loan deal last summer from Swansea City. The Turkish based club had the option to make the move permanent but they decided not to exercise it.
The 29-year-old sat out in Fernabache's final match of the season in their 3-1 home win over Antalyaspor due to injury.
Ayew spoke to Fener’s official TV station after the game: ”First of all I want to thank the fans, the club, and the staff. I am leaving this great club with lots of experience. It was a very tough year for us but at least we have managed to finish the season strongly.
”Let’s hope Fenerbahce have a great season in the next campaign. Speaking personally, I have to say that I should have done better. This is a huge club and the memories will remain with me forever.”
In his stay, Andre Ayew featured 38 times for Fenerbahce in all competitions, registering five goals.
Ayew will return to his parent club Swansea City where his contract at the Liberty Stadium runs until June 2021.
