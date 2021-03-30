Baba Rahman reveals secret to end Ghana's AFCON drought

PAOK Thessaloniki defender Baba Rahman says for the senior national team to win the next year's African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the right things need to be done including 'proper planning'.
Ghana have failed to break a 39-year jinx since winning the continental trophy on 4 occasions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982).
The quest for the fifth trophy continues as Ghana last week booked qualification for the next AFCON to be staged in Cameroon in 2022.
Despite admitting that it won’t be easy in attempting to win the trophy next year, Baba Rahman believes the Black Stars stand a chance provided the necessary preparations are done to make conditions favourable.
“It’s difficult to say (we can win the AFCON). With Ghana qualifying for the AFCON, it looks like a mere formality…because since I’ve been with the Black Stars, I don’t think we’ve struggled to qualify for the nations cup,” Baba Rahman told FootballMadeinGhana.com in an exclusive interview.
He added: “We’ve been saying to ourselves (in the past) that this is the time we have to win it but I think we need to properly plan everything. Get ourselves serious and I think when the necessary things are done, Ghana have the quality and hopefully we can win it this time around. That is my dream,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Baba Rahman scored his first Black Stars goal in his 31st game as Ghana defeated Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 in a 2021 AFCON qualifiers Group C game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.