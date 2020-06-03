Bashir Hayford best man for GFA's Technical Director job - Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has endorsed Bashir Hayford has the best man for the Ghana Football Association Technical Director's job.
The GFA Technical Director position is vacant following the departure of Samuel Francis Oti Akenteng whose contract expired at the end of March, 2020.
In view of this, the association has begun the search for his replacement and have announced that six candidates have been shortlisted including three Ghanaians have undergone interviews and waiting for their fate.
However, before the GFA will name the new Technical Director for the country, the former Hearts of Lions player has tipped the ex-Somalia national football team coach for the job.
Hayford is a two-time Ghana Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko in 2007/2008 and Ashantigold SC in 2014/2015 season.
Hayford's rich coaching experience includes handling top-flight clubs like Power FC (now defunct), Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Ebusua Dwarfs.
Speaking to Nhyira FM Bekoe said: Bashir Hayford is the best man for the GFA Technical Director job looking at the experience he has in coaching and as a teacher.
Bekoe who played for the Ghana Premier League record-holders Kotoko between 2007 to 2008 and worked with Bashir Hayford where he impressively netted 42 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions said the latter had a great impact on his career.
"A coach to have the greatest impact on my career is Coach Bashir Hayford. In fact, he was like a father, a teacher, a friend, and a Physiologist as well to me. I always want to work with him."