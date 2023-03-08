Bayern Munich reach Champions League last 8 after beating PSG

Eric Choupo-Moting scored against his former club as Bayern Munich booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League following a 2-0 second-leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena.
The 33-year-old Cameroon international, who spent two years in the French capital, tapped in just past the hour as the Bavarians maintained their 100 per cent record in this season’s competition with an eighth straight win.
Serge Gnaby netted a late second for Bayern to secure a 3-0 success on aggregate in the last-16 tie.
PSG’s big stars were too peripheral overall, but the visitors did have the best openings of a tight first half with Lionel Messi thwarted by some brilliant last-ditch defending, before Vitinha’s low shot towards an empty net was cleared off the line after a real howler from Jann Sommer.
Bayern were less conservative following the restart and had a goal chalked off on 52 minutes for a controversial offside call. Thomas Muller was adjudged to have attempted to touch in from an offside position after Choupo-Moting had got the merest of flicks to the impressive Jamal Musiala’s cross.
Choupo-Moting was not to be denied, however, and he tucked home a simple finish on 61 minutes after Marco Verratti was caught in possession on the edge of his own area.
Sergio Ramos headed just wide as PSG pushed late on, but it was to no avail as Bayern stood firm and Gnabry added another goal late on.
Next up, Bayern host FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday while PSG visit Brest in Ligue 1.
