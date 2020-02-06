Berekum Chelsea's Asare Bediako speaks after winning Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month

Berekum Chelsea's coach Asare Bediako has spoken for the first time after winning Nasco Premier League Coach of the Month for January.
Asare Bediako beat off competition from W.O. Tandoh of Aduana Stars and Samuel Boadi of Medeama to win the gong.
Coach Bediako led Chelsea to a sensational unbeaten run in six games, which included games against heavyweights Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold.
Remarkably, Coach Bediako led Chelsea to stunning victories against the giants away.
He led Chelsea to 1:0 victories against Hearts, Kotoko and Ashantigold in Accra, Kumasi and Obuasi respectively.
According to Bediako, it feels special to win bag the Nasco Premier League coach award.
"I am elated for winning the award, It is an important feat for me and the team,'' as reported by Peace FM.
For emerging the Nasco Coach of the Month, Coach Bediako will receive a Nasco television and a customised trophy.
Berekum Chelsea yesterday pip Karela United on match week 8 as the win has jumped them to the summit of the standings. They next play Elmina Sharks on match week 9.