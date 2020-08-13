Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu invites 30 players for camping

Black Maidens head coach Baba Nuhu has called up Thirty players to begin camping ahead of their 2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup final round qualifier against Nigeria.
The team will converge at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 14, 2020 to begin preparations for the game.
Ghana will take on Nigeria in October/November in search of a ticket to represent Africa at the World showpiece slated for India in 2021.
The Black Maidens started the qualifying campaign in March with a 10-0 aggregate triumph over Liberia in a home and away fixture before taking a break due to the Corona Virus pandemic.
All players, technical staff and essential service providers will go through the mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival in camp.
Squad in full:
GOALKEEPERS
Ahamadu Amina - FC Savanah
Ziblim Farihana - Bagabaga Ladies
Amponsah Mary - Value Girls
DEFENDERS
Atinga Sandra - Kumasi Sports Academy
Seidu Faiza - Northern Ladies
Achiaa Anasthesia - Sea Lions
Yahaya Asana - Bagabaga Ladies
Fuseini Zulaiha - Pearlpia Ladies
Opoku Abena Anoma - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Aniwaa Luiza - police Ladies
Yakubu Ayisha - Pearlpia Ladies
Mintah Sarfoah Linda- Prisons Ladies
MIDFIELDERS
Acheampong Elshadai - Kumasi Sports Academy
Alhassan Basira - Pearlpia Ladies
Oppong Elizabeth - Samaria Ladies
Sarpong Elizabeth - Fabulous Ladies
Twum Tracy - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Fodu Bless Matilda - Ideal Ladies
Akaheeh Doris - Northern Ladies
Alexia Ahoma- Holy Royals Ladies
WINGERS
Owusu Mavis - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Agyemang Constance Serwaa - Halifax Ladies
Mafia Nyame - Rock Ladies
Aguadze Juanita - Police Ladies
ATTACKERS
Abdulai Salamatu - Bagabaga Ladies
Amponsah Ophelia Serwaa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Sarpong Alice - Sea Lions
Dejean Kubura - Zicom Stars Ladies
Abrafi Sarah - Dreams Ladies
Aoyem Georgina Aisha - Army Ladies