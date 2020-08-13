Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu invites 30 players for camping

Photos+Videos : Joe Mettle's traditional wedding Gospel singer, Joe Mettle has today Thursday, August 13 tied the knot with his…

Mocimboa da Praia: Mozambique battles for port seized by IS Mozambique says its troops are fighting to regain control of the key port of…

GFA to support grassroot football with 6,000 balls The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has approved an amount…

Nigeria Islamic court sentences rapist to death An Islamic court in the Nigerian city of Kano has sentenced an elderly man to…