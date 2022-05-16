Black Satellites expected in Accra today after WAFU B exit

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected in Accra today after being knocked out of the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger.
Ghana crashed out at the group stage of the WAFU B U20 Championship on Saturday when they were defeated 2-1 by Burkina Faso.
The Baby Stallions scored late in the game at the Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niger to finish second in the three-team Group B and advance to the semi-finals.
Captain Abdel Rachid Zagre was the hero for the Burkinabes as he scored in the 93rd minute to seal victory for his side in Niamey.
The win means Burkina Faso finish second in the group as Nigeria top the standings after following their earlier 2-0 win over Ghana.
The Black Satellites failed to find the much-needed victory needed to be able to advance from the three-team Group B of the tournament in Niger.
According to the GFA, measures are being put in place to ensure that players of the Black Satellites will continue their development.
The country's football governing body said they will line up series of friendly matches and tournaments for the team in order to continue their development and progress at the right level.