Black Stars to play Super Eagles in pre-AFCON friendly

Head coach of Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that his charges will host the Black Stars of Ghana in a pre-AFCON friendly at a date yet to be confirmed.
According to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, the Nigeria Football Federation is in advanced talks with the GFA Normalization Committee for the friendly to be played.
The match will offer both teams the opportunity to assess their sides ahead of the AFCON 2019 slated for June 21 to June 19.
“First the (Nigeria) players have to finish the season well and to be careful not to have injuries and also to recover very well after a long season because it’s not easy to play this AFCON in the summer with the hot weather," ” Rohr told SuperSport.
“We are confident but it will not be easy. All the teams are strong. Burundi had the second highest goal scorer in the qualifiers behind Odion Ighalo.
“But we can be confident because we’ll have good preparations and friendlies, one normally against Ghana in Nigeria and the second one I think against Senegal here in Egypt.”
The AFCON 2019 draw was held on Friday, April 12 in Sphinx, Egypt.
