BOXING: Isaac Dogboe gets another challenger

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe, has gotten another challenger few days after demolition Japanese Hidenori Otake.
One young fighter who has declared to take on Dogboe is a 26-year-old Arnold Khegai of Salita Promotions.
“I feel I am the best super bantamweight in the world AND I want to prove my point by fighting the most avoided fighters in the division. Bring on Dogboe!” Arnold Khegai said.
Khegai with the record of [13-0-1, 9 KO] isn’t being arrogant about the idea of beating Dogboe but simply believes he can beat Dogboe with a record of [20-0, 14 KO].
“Arnold is a bluechip contender on his way to becoming a dominant name in the super bantamweight division”, according to his Promoter, Dmitriy Salita.
He said “not only does he have the skills and power, but most importantly, he has the desire to fight the best. That is a complete package”.
Khegai made his U.S. debut on May 11, winning an eight-round decision over Adam Lopez, a solid victory on ShoBox.
Dogboe would be a big jump, but even if it’s not next — or any time soon — Khegai is putting his name out there and getting some attention.
