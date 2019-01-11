CAF CC Preview: Big guns relegated from CAF CL seeking to atone for exit

The CAF Confederation Cup play-off round kickoffs on Friday with big guns relegated from the Champions League seeking to atone for their exit.
Gor Mahia will miss the services of dependable defenders Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango during the CAF Confederations Cup qualifier first leg match against New Stars of Cameroon due to suspension. The duo have been suspended until January 13 when their disciplinary case will be discussed in a CAF meeting in Cairo, Egypt.
New stars arrived in Kenya and will have a feeling of the match venue at Kasarani tomorrow. The aggregate winner will proceed to the group stages. Gor finished third in their pool with eight points to miss out on a last eight berth, by a whisker, only one point behind Rwandan side Rayon sport who proceeded as runners up to Algerian side USM Alger.
Zambian giants Nkana FC will be banking on home advantage when they host San Pedro of Ivory Coast on Saturday.
Nkana were relegated from the Champions League by Tanzanian giants Simba SC and will be looking to atone for their exit from Africa’s premier club competition.
In hosting San Pedro, Nkana are seeking to take advantage of home support as they seek passage to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.
Elsewhere, defending champions Raja Casablanca will be in Namibia to take on unpredictable African Stars.
It will be a tricky task for the Moroccans, who face a side that lost to South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the Champions League earlier on.
In another match, Egyptian giants Zamalek welcome captain Hazem Emam’s return from injury as they get ready to face Ittihad Tanger of Morocco.
The Egyptians are seeking to leave a mark in this tournament after failing to qualify for the Champions League from their domestic league but did not register new signing Khalid Boutaib for this tournament.
Another Moroccan side RSB Berkane travel to Jaraaf of Senegal. After taking part in the group stages last season, Berkane would want to notch a gear up and reach the final of this year’s tournament.
In Bamako, Stade Malien will host Angolan giants Petro Atletico in what promises to be a stormy affair.
Ethiopian side Jimma Kenema, who were booted out of the Champions League by Al Ahly will host Hassania Agadir.
