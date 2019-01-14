CAF CL prize money in US Dollars: winners, runners-up, last four & last eight

The CAF Champions League title championship comes with the special honor of representing the continent at the prestigious FIFA Club World, which means an exciting opportunity to lock horns with the UEFA Champions League holders, at the same time, the financial reward is a rather handsome sum of money.
2016 saw CAF announce a prize money increase for its premier club competition, with a group stage qualification guaranteeing US$ 550,000 (about 56 million Ksh).
Here are the full fees via CAF Online:
-
Champions: US$ 2.5 million (about 255 million Ksh)
-
Runners-up: US$ 1.25 million (about 128 million Ksh)
-
Semi-finalists: US$ 800,000 (about 82 million Ksh)
-
Quarter-finalists: US$ 650,000 (about 67 million Ksh)
-
3rd in group stage: US$ 550,000 (about 56 million Ksh)
-
4th in group stage: US$ 550,000 (about 56 million Ksh).
This season’s title favourites are the usual suspects of Al Ahly, TP Mazembe and defending champions Esperance.
Read also: CAF Champions League: Which teams have won the last 10 titles?
Latest Sports News in Ghana