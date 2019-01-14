CAF CC: Ten facts about Kotoko' 3-2 win over Coton Sport

Asante Kotoko fought hard to grab a 2-3 away victory in the final playoff round first leg tie in the CAF Confederation Cup in Cameroon on Sunday.
5 goals from; Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, Abdul Fatawu Safiu for Asante Kotoko and Daouda Kamilou (penalty), Gueme Araina for Cotonsport and have placed Kotoko in a pole position to make the group stage of the competition.
Here are some facts that may have gone unnoticed in Sunday’s game.
1) Dating as far back as December 1971, Asante Kotoko’s win over Cotonsport de Garoua was the club’s first win on Cameroonian soil in 4 attempts. It is also the first win for Kotoko in 3 games at the military stadium.
2) Cotonsport have now leaked in 10 goals in 5 games in the CAF competitions this season.
3) Coach Akonnor has become just the second Asante Kotoko coach in 6 years to win a CAF competition game away from home. Mas-Ud Didi Dramini did so in 2013 against Sony Ela Nguema in Equatorial Guinea.
4) Kamilou Daouda’s goal made it 4 goals in home games this season.
5) It’s is the first time Asante Kotoko scored 3 goals in a single game on Cameroonian soil.
6) Cotonsport de Garoua’s latest defeat makes it 5 games without a win against Ghanaian clubs.
7) Asante Kotoko have scored 5 goals in their last 2 games in the CAF confederations cup.
8) Cotonsport lost but became the first club to score two goals against Asante Kotoko in a CAF club game since Algerian side, MC El Eulma beat Asante Kotoko 1-2 at the Baba Yara in 2015.
9) Cotonsport de Garoua have conceded in the last 3 games at home.
10) Cotonsport of Garoua have won all second leg games in CAF competitions after a defeat in the first leg. But mind you, no Cameroonian club has ever won at the Baba Yara stadium. Interesting second leg game in the making.
Asante Kotoko was the better side in Sunday’s game at the Military Stadium and will look forward to making life difficult for Cotonsport at the Baba Yara stadium next weekend and why not qualify for the group stage of the confederation cup.
