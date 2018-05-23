Carlo Ancelotti appointed Napoli manager replacing Maurizio Sarri

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed the new manager of Serie A side Napoli on a three-year deal.
Ancelotti, 58, replaces Maurizio Sarri, who led the Italian club to a second-placed finish behind champions Juventus with 91 points.
"I am really happy and honoured to manage a team with a unique city and incredible fans," said Ancelotti.
Meanwhile, Sarri, 59, has been linked with a move to replace Antonio Conte at Premier League club Chelsea.
Earlier on Wednesday, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis praised Sarri for his contribution to the club.
Read also:ZCPL: Kotoko sink sharks, Karela defeat Aduana
De Laurentiis said: "I thank Maurizio Sarri for his dedication to Napoli that has given the city and the fans worldwide prestige and emotions.
"He created a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. Bravo Maurizio."
Ancelotti has had a highly successful management career, claiming four top-tier league titles, three Champions Leagues and three domestic cups across Europe's top five leagues.
Source: BBC