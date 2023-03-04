Christian Atsu's one week observation takes place today

The one week observation for former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam will take place at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf today Saturday, March 04, 2023.
Family of the deceased, loved ones, Members of the football fraternity and general public are expected to gather to celebrate the life of the deceased.
Christian Atsu was found dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023 under the rubble in his home in southern Turkey following the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Atsu played 65 times for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea.
The 31-year-old also played for Premier League sides Everton FC, AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United.