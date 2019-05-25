Dauda Mohammed registers assist for Vitesse in Europa League play off

Ghana international striker Dauda Mohammed helped his outfit Vitesse Arnhem to secure a vital away draw at the Galgenwaard Stadium against Utrecht.

The former Asante Kotoko striker registered an assist on the day as Vitesse Arhem held Utrecht to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League playoff final.

The home side broke the virginity of the game through Sander Van de Streek in the 18th minute who connected home with a powerful header from Gyrano Kerk's cross.

The visitors restored parity from a corner courtesy Tim Matavz in the 31st minute. Matavz capitalised on a loosed defending to hit home from inside the six-yard box after the Dauda Mohammed has added the ball to his path.

The return leg will come off Tuesday, May 28 at the GelreDome Stadium, the home ground of Vitesse.

