Asamoah Gyan slams Ghanaian journalists over personal attacks

Black Stars and Kayserispor forward Asamoah Gyan have slammed Ghanaian journalists over what he perceives to be personal attacks on him.

According to Baby Jet, these journalists thrive on controversy and uses their medium to instigate people to tarnish his image.

The former Sunderland goal poacher over the week was at the centre of attraction following announcing his retirement from international football due to him being stripped off his Black Stars captaincy.

He later rescinded his decision after a telephone conversation with President Nana Akufo Addo.

"We helping the community. This journalists won’t post on their pages or write on their pages. They will wait for controversy so they tweet negatively for people to insult, And they will say their professional. It’s confirmed, this very personal. Ghana we Dey 👌👌"

Ghana's all-time scorer, Gyan was named in Kwesi Appiah's 29-man squad for a 3 weeks pre-AFCON camping in Dubai next month where the squad will be trimmed to 23 before the tournament commences.

He is expected to play a key role in this summer's Africa flagship tournament as Ghana seeks to end their 37-year wait for a title.